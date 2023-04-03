Woman's decomposing body found in Maraval

File photo

THE decomposing body of a woman was found wrapped in a sheet down a precipice off North Coast Road, Maraval near Fond Pois Doux Road on Sunday afternoon.

Police reported that at about 1.55 pm, an anonymous caller contacted the Maraval Police Station and informed officers of the body. Constables Baptiste-Williams and John, who were on mobile patrol at the time, responded and with the assistance of the fire service’s search and rescue team, retrieved the woman’s body.

The body was found some 50 feet down the precipice. The victim was found inside two garbage bags which were secured with duct tape. The bags were wrapped in a sheet which was also duct-taped and this sheet was covered with a comforter, which was duct-taped.

Police said given the advanced stage of decomposition, age could not be estimated. The woman’s head was wrapped in a plastic bag and there was a wound to its left side.

Police said the body was clad in a colourful sleeveless dress and a black bra. There were no signs of tattoos on her body. Detectives from the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region I) are continuing investigations.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

For the year thus far, 12 women have been murdered including the "Jane Doe" found down the precipice on Sunday.

The murder toll as of Monday was 144 compared to 132 for the corresponding period last year. There were 87 murders for the same period in 2021.