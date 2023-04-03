Why wages are higher in foreign

THE EDITOR: Why are salaries higher out there in the First World? Let's keep this plain and simple. First consideration that must be acknowledged is that out there when you say you feeling cold it means being as cold as death.

You must be able to pay for heating and warm clothing. You wear hoodies, sweaters, coats and boots to keep warm. Not like here in TT to pose. Those garments help you stay alive – if you can afford to buy them. Wearing boots over here is for matching your Carnival costume.

Food and drinks cost more. No set of mangoes, avocados, bananas, tomatoes, cassava and green fig. No ginger and sorrel and shining bush growing so that you can eat and make tea. No set of neighbours where you can knock on the gate and you can get some free food. Out there they will call the police. What you outside begging for?

Yes, they have water and lights 24/7 and roads and highways smooth like heavy expensive glass. Property taxation paying for all that. Jail in your tail if you do not pay. In fact, taxation pays the salaries for all public officials – army, coast guard, police and prison officers included.

Over here rain wet you and the sun will dry you. You can live in any old shack. Out there you have to be warm or you are dead. Here in TT you can lie down on the ground and still live on handouts. No big thing.

Salaries must match the cost of living out there in foreign. High salaries sound nice but the national insurance that pays for pensions and health services is deducted before you see your monthly cheque.

They do not bite nice over there. If you do not work hard, there is always someone else waiting for your job. No time off for going shopping and extending your lunch hour.

Even your trade union will warn you not to make them look bad. Arrive on time, work good and meet the expectations of your employer. Answer the phone promptly; and being rude to members of the public is playing Russian roulette with your job. If you call in sick you have to provide a certificate and see the company doctor.

Nothing wrong with emigrating. Just be prepared to acknowledge why your salary is higher than in TT.

Nothing is for free.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin