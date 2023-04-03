Venezuelans demand justice after countryman's murder in Princes Town

STABBED TO DEATH: Owell Lester Gonzalez Velasquez -

MEMBERS of local Venezuelan communities are demanding justice for the murder on Sunday of a fellow countryman in Princes Town.

Owell Lester Gonzalez Velasquez, 27, was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds at around 6 am at Naparima/Mayaro Road, St Julien Village near a hardware.

Reports are there was an altercation between Velasquez and a man and woman. The man, said to be a relative of the woman, stabbed Velasquez repeatedly.

Velasquez was taken to the Princes Town district health facility where he died. The deceased who lived in Petite Cafe Road, Princes Town, would have turned 28 in November.

Many Venezuelans have been sharing the photo of a man and woman online, saying (in Spanish) the two were "the killers." They also called on the public to help locate the couple. The photo was accompanied by the words "queremos justicia" (we want justice) in capital letters.

Several "friends" on social media said Velasquez was a hard-working man who was always pushing forward.

On Sunday, Tucupita-based media outlet Tane Tanae reported "the most painful thing" was that everything pointed to a fellow Venezuelan being responsible for the death. The newspaper also offered its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Valasquez is the latest Venezuelan to be killed in Trinidad.

On February 23, at around 10 pm, Daniel González was shot dead in Aripero, in the South Oropouche district by Spanish-speaking men who broke into his rented apartment demanding gold.

After killing him, the killers stole Gonzales’ clothing, baby clothes and two cell phones. The police recovered three 9mm spent shells, three projectiles, six 7.35 mm spent shells, and a cutlass.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) are investigating both murders.