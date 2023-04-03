Trinidad and Tobago U-15 cricketers open against Guyana

-

Trinidad and Tobago will open their West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship campaign against Guyana at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, from 9.30 am on Tuesday.

The entire 50-over tournament will be held in Antigua. TT will be banking on experience as the majority of the players were on the squad last year. The team will be captained by batsman Brendan Boodoo and spinner Yasir Dean will serve as the vice-captain.

Christian Lall, Darius Batoosingh and Boodoo are among the top-order batsmen in the squad. Zakilon Beckles and Arion Mohammed will lead the fast bowling attack and Ra’ed Ali Khan will bring variety with his left-arm spin.

In other round one matches, Leeward Islands will play Windward Islands at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and Jamaica will face Barbados at Liberta Sports Club.

TT SQUAD:

Brendan Boodoo (captain), Yasir Dean (vice-captain), Alejandro Kassiram, Christian Lall, Zakilon Beckles, Darius Batoosingh, Dimitri Ramjattan, Addi Ramsaran, Christiano Ramnanan, Ra’ed Ali Khan, Ganesh Gobin, Zane Maraj, Seyon Charles, Arion Mohammed

MATCH SCHEDULE

Venues

SVRS – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

CCG – Coolidge Cricket Ground

LSC – Liberta Sports Club

Tuesday

Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands, SVRS; TT vs Guyana, CCG; Jamaica vs Barbados, LSC;

Thursday

Leeward Islands vs Barbados, CCG; Guyana vs Jamaica, SVRS; TT vs Windward Islands, LSC;

Saturday

Windward Islands vs Guyana, CCG; TT vs Barbados, SVRS; Leeward Islands vs Jamaica, LSC

April 10

Jamaica vs TT, CCG; Windward Islands vs Barbados, SVRS; Leeward Islands vs Guyana, LSC

April 12

Leeward Islands vs TT, CCG; Jamaica vs Windward Islands, SVRS; Barbados vs Guyana, LSC