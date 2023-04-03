Spin to make your dizzy

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: While SEA students were writing the essay and mathematics components of the exam, a memo was sent out by the Ministry of Education advising principals to ensure the students did not have access to their cell phones during the break, because the language arts exam was leaked online.

When the news was first reported, the Minister of Education said "it would not have been accessible to students writing the SEA, as they were already engaged in the examination process and...would have had no access to their phones."

On Saturday, additional details were revealed in which it was reported that "pictures of the language arts component began to circulate online during the snack break for students."

The minister said this leak did not compromise the integrity of the exam.

The matter has been referred to the cybercrime unit of the police service.

Now would be a good time to see if all that technology available to the police is only good for finding a smartphone, which was lost by a relative of a sitting minister.

One hopes that the perpetrator would be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope