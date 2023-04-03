Ready twins, Dookie win for Trinidad and Tobago at ITF Tennis

Charlotte Ready competes during the ITF World Tennis Tour held at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua a few years ago. Ready won on Monday at the 2023 edition at the same venue. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE READY twins made a strong start in what was a tough day for the TT players on day one of the J60 Tacarigua ITF World Tennis Tour at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on Monday.

In the girls singles, Charlotte Ready of TT defeated Guyanese Devanie Arjune in the round of 32 and twin brother Nicholas Ready also advanced in his category after Canadian Preston Codrington retired with the match 5-7, 7-5.

Jordane Dookie was another winner for TT winning 6-3, 6-4 over American Sofia Mills in the girls singles. American Ligaya Murray, who has TT roots, eased past Daniela Rubio of Peru 6-1, 6-1.

The other TT players who competed in early matches had a difficult task. In the boys singles round of 32, Thomas Chung fell to American Juan Carlos Portilla Morales 6-0, 6-0. Barbadian Adam King outlasted TT’s Jamal Alexis 7-5, 6-1.

In the girls singles round of 32, American Papadopoulos eased past TT player Ella Carrington 60, 6-1 and Cameron Wong (TT) fell 6-1, 6-3 to Canadaian Selin Vakalapudi.

In the boys singles round of 32, Lucas Castillo Sanchez of Colombia outlasted TT’s Sebastien Byng 6-2, 6-1 and Jamaican Kyle Clarke whipped Tim Pasea 6-3, 6-1.