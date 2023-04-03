Police officer killed in Arouca crash

File photo/David Reid

A police officer assigned to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) at Piarco Airport, died on Sunday night after being involved in a car crash near the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

According to police reports, at about 8.31 pm, Marlon Rawlins, 43, of Baker Trace, Guiaco was heading north along Golden Grove Road when he swerved and slammed head-on into a Toyota Hilux which was going in the opposite direction.

Police reported that Rawlins who suffered head injuries, came out of his Nissan Tiida car and lay down on the road. He was declared dead at about 8.41 pm.

The 37-year-old driver of the Hilux, along with his wife and nine-year-old son were taken to the Arima Hospital and all treated for minor injuries and were later discharged. Investigations are continuing.