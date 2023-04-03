Ottley, Sookdeosingh, Joseph hit centuries in TTCB 50-over league

Kjorn Ottley -

Three centuries were scored in round two of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership I 50-over tournament on Sunday.

Central Sports’ Kjorn Ottley (110 not out) led all scorers on the day as he guided his team to an emphatic seven-wicket triumph over Preysal at Invaders Ground in Charlieville.

Ottley’s unbeaten performance with the bat eclipsed Preysal centurion Mbeki Joseph (104), who was the backbone of his team when they batted earlier in the day.

Ottley was supported by opener Keagan Simmons, who struck 88, and former West Indies and TT batsman Lendl Simmons, with his 69-run contribution. In the end, it was their collaborative effort which proved superior over Preysal.

The other round-two century was achieved at Pierre Road in Felicity when Clarke Road’s Nicholas Sookdeosingh smashed 107 runs in his team’s emphatic 264-run win over Comets Sports Club.

Sookdeosingh cracked 11 fours and six sixes and was assisted by Dejourn Charles (63) and Vikash Mohan (42), who carried the Penal team to 355/9, batting first.

Comets’ Sanjiv Gooljar picked up 3/50 while Nicholas Ali grabbed 2/79.

In their chase, Comets fell flat and were dismissed for 91 with Christopher Bennett top scoring with 24.

Samuel Roopnarine’s stellar spell of three wickets for one run was a key factor in Comet’s demise. Justyn Gangoo also chipped in with a deserving three wickets for 21 runs to stall Comets’ chase.

Both other matches played were low-scoring affairs.

At the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, Queen’s Park Cricket Club I (QPCC I) defeated their fellow club-mates QPCC II by four wickets.

Batting first, QPCC II looked fairly good at 32/1 but were rattled for a paltry 83 in 23.3 overs. Opener Jason Batson (19) was their top scorer while number 11 batsman Philton Williams scored 13.

Jon Russ Jagessar was QPCC I’s best bowler with 3/23 while Isaiah Rajah (2/8) and Camillo Carimbocas (2/9) also snagged two apiece.

In reply, QPCC I also struggled a bit by losing early wickets. But, they soon buckled down and got to a victorious 87/6 from 21.5 overs. Rajah (26) led their charge while Kirstan Kallicharan and Amir Jangoo both scored 14 each.

In the other contest between PowerGen and Victoria Sports at Syne Village Grounds in Penal, the latter was dismissed for 65 before the former raced to 68/1.

Victoria's shabby score included Eton Bhal’s unbeaten 20 and Daniel Babb’s 13. Doing the damage with the ball for PowerGen was Damion Joachim (3/23), Uthman Muhammad (2/6), Ansil Bhagan (2/20) and Shaaron Lewis (2/10).

In reply, PowerGen rallied to 68/1 from just 6.4 overs with opener Daniel Williams (43) top scoring. When his wicket fell, Cephas Cooper (16 not out) and Vedesh Sookhai (8 not out) carried them over the line for an easy win.

Summarised Scores

QPCC II 83 (23.3) – Jason Batson 19, Philton Williams 13, Rickash Boodram 12; Jon Russ Jagessar 3/23, Isaiah Rajah 2/8, Camillo Carimbocas 2/9 vs QPCC I 87/6 (21.5) – Isaiah Rajah 26, Amir Jangoo 14, Kirstan Kallicharan 14; Philton Williams 2/13, Namir Suepaul 2/37 – QPCC I won by four wickets

VICTORIA SPORTS 65 (21.3) – Eton Bhal 20 not out, Daniel Babb 13; Damion Joachim 3/24, Uthman Muhammad 2/6, Shaaron Lewis 2/10, Ansil Bhagan 2/20 vs POWERGEN 68/1 (6.4) – Daniel Williams 43, Cephas Cooper 16 not out, Vedesh Sookhai 8 not out – PowerGen won by nine wickets

PREYSAL SPORTS 332/9 – Mbeki Joseph 104 vs CENTRAL SPORTS 333/3 – Kjorn Ottley 110 not out, Keagan Simmons 88, Lendl Simmons 69 – Central Sports won by seven wickets

CLARKE ROAD 355/9 – Nicholas Sookdeosingh 107, D. Charles 63, Vikash Mohan 42; Sanjiv Gooljar 3/50, Nicholas Ali 2/79 vs COMETS 91 – Christopher Bennett 24; Justyn Gangoo: 3/1, S. Roopnarine 3/21 – Clarke Road won by 264 runs