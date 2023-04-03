McCalman, Prieto cop Falcon Games sprint double

Kaleb Campbell of Kaizen Panthers Club won the boys under-17 high jump at the Falcon Games, Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Sunday. - David Reid

Stallions’ Raheem McCalman and Simplex’s Mauricia Prieto sprinted to double gold in the men and women’s 100m and 200m events at the 20th annual Falcon Games at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago on Sunday.

In the men’s 100m final, McCalman topped the field in 10.75 seconds. Sprinting to silver was Point Fortin New Jets’ Cyrus Charles (10.82s) while his club mate Danoyon Alexis (10.89s) earned bronze.

Later, in the 200m title race, McCalman stopped the clock in 21.36s and was followed by Charles in 21.77s. Holding on to third place was Appaloosa’s Chazz Alexander in 21.80s.

The women’s 100m saw last year’s Commonwealth Games representative Prieto cop gold in 11.47s. Unattached runner Amasha De Silva (11.84s) finished second while Cougars’ Reneisha Andrews (11.97s) completed the top three.

In the 200m, she made light work of the bunch and won in 23.56s. Over one second behind was Prieto’s club-mate Kyah La Fortune (24.96s) while another Simplex athlete, Sierra Joseph (25.32s), held on to bronze.

Phoenix Athletics' Reginald Mouton captured the men’s 400m crown with a 49.18s showing. New Jets’ Jabari Fox (49.20s) was second, and Tyler Francis (49.25s) of Abilene Wildcats placed third. The athletes did not compete in the same race but were adjudged via fastest times.

In the women’s category, RSS Phoenix’s Rasheeda Cave emerged victorious in 58.58s. She beat to the line New Jets’ Diamond Paul (58.92s) and Abilene’s Briana Lord (1.00.47).

On the field, Zenith’s Ruth Irvine claimed top honours in the girls’ U-18 discus throw (1kg). She launched the disc 33.32m; significantly further than silver medallist and Mercury member Jael Morgan (24.80m) and third-placed Tobago Falcons’ Kimani Duke (24.77m).

In the male equivalent, unattached Jaydon Nedd threw the disc 38.48m to win gold ahead of Tobago Falcon’s Elijah Kerr (31.75m) and Abilene Wildcats’ Jelany Chinyelu (30.38m) respectively.

Additionally, the boys’ U18 javelin saw D’Abadie’s Jeremiah Francis trump the field with his 42.18m throw. Kaizen Panthers’ pair of Jadyn Rochford (37.71m) and Aaron Aparacio (36.52m) rounded off the top three in that order.

Kaleb Campbell, 16, of Kaizen Panthers Club won the Boys Under- 17 high jump with a 1.90m clearance. Club-mate Lemuel Ogbeifun had to settle for second with a 1.75m effort and RSS Phoenix's Jelani Stewart came third with a 1.70m jump.