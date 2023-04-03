Josiah Hills sends early warning at Catch Junior Tennis Championship

Josiah Hills plays a forehand shot at the Catch National Championships on Monday. - Angelo Marcelle

TOP-SEED Josiah Hills made a convincing start when the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships 2023 served off at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Monday.

Hills, the favourite to win the boys Under-12 singles category, defeated Jacob Jacelon 4-0, 4-2. The players will play against each other in a round robin format, before the best players advance to the knock-out phase later this week.

In another contest, Sanjay Ramcharitar got off to a winning start by outlasting Paul Devaux 4-0, 4-0. Also earning a victory in the category was Novak Malcolm, who eased past Abhishek Ramdeen 4-0, 4-1. Gabriel Mansoor had to fight hard to get past Justin Duncan 4-2, 5-4 (3).

In the boys Under-10 division, Nicholas McLetchie got past Zakai Jeremiah 4-1, 5-4 (2) and Djalminha Lewis made a winning start with a 4-0, 4-2 win over Ajay Rajnarinesingh.

In the girls Under-10 category, Anaya Roberts outlasted Teijha Wellington 4-2, 4-2 and Rukia Campbell-Smith got past Bren Newallo Badal 4-0, 4-0.

Action also took place in the Under-14 age group.

Matches in the tournament continue at 9 am on Tuesday.