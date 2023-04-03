Joseph steers Trinidad and Tobago U-19s to 2nd win of cricket series

TT Under-19 cricketer Djenaba Joseph. FILE PHOTO -

An unbeaten half century from all-rounder Djenaba Joseph led the Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 girls cricket team to a second consecutive victory over Windward Islands in the 19 and Under Tri-Nation Girls Cricket 30-over series at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, Sunday.

In response to the Windward Islands U-19s total of 122/9, the hosts made light work of their target and raced to 123/2 in 18.3 overs, led by Joseph’s 52 not out.

After winning the toss and opting to take first strike, the visitors found it hard to construct partnerships owing to tight, penetrative bowling from the TT attack.

Top scoring for the Windwards was Nesha Alexander (39), followed by Jennelia Glasgow (26). Earnisha Fontaine (10) was the only other batter to notch double figures.

For TT, medium pacer KD-Jazz Mitchell (2/12) was the pick of the bowlers, with Joseph (2/22) also among the wickets.

TT had an early stumble in their chase as opener Shunelle Sawh was trapped leg-before by Glasgow with just four runs on the board. Samara Ramnath entered and hit 30 runs from 31 balls before she departed caught by Glasgow to Neisha Cherry.

But with Joseph (52 not out) and skipper Shalini Samaroo (23 not out) out in the middle, the pair cruised home to seal their second win in as many matches. Joseph’s unbeaten half century came from 51 balls and included eight fours, while Samaroo struck three boundaries.

On Saturday, TT opened their campaign with a three-wicket triumph over Windward Islands. On Tuesday TT play Windwards in their final match between the two, and then play Barbados on April 7, 9 and 10.