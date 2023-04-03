Health Minister recovers from covid19
HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has recovered from the covid19 virus.
On March 26, the Health Ministry said Deyalsingh had tested positive and after exhibiting only mild flu-like symptoms and that he would continue to perform his official duties from home.
In a release on Monday morning, the ministry said Deyalsingh is now out of quarantine after testing negative for the virus.
The release said he will now resume in-person duties.
