Health Minister recovers from covid19

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has recovered from the covid19 virus.

On March 26, the Health Ministry said Deyalsingh had tested positive and after exhibiting only mild flu-like symptoms and that he would continue to perform his official duties from home.

In a release on Monday morning, the ministry said Deyalsingh is now out of quarantine after testing negative for the virus.

The release said he will now resume in-person duties.