Fraser-Pryce savours gold in parents' race at sports day

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce -

THREE-TIME Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 36, has made no apology for her commanding victory in a parents' race at her son's school sports day in Jamaica.

Footage of Fraser-Pryce blazing down the grass track in a blue T-shirt, black pants and white cap went viral last Friday.

Unsurprisingly, Fraser-Pryce seized control of the race from the start and annihilated her competition as spectators screamed, "Go Shelly!"

Other parents, with less than perfect sprinting technique, trailed by a considerable distance.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the iconic Jamaican sprinter said she thoroughly enjoyed the sports day with her son Zyon and husband Jason Pryce.

She posted a laughing emoji and said, "I feel like I’ve been waiting all my life for this moment. I initially had no intention of running in the parent race — even my coach advised me not to run but my teammates weren’t doing so hot."

"Zyon ran his first race and fell. He tried again and got bronze in the obstacle race. So, I sent Jason to handle business and bring home the gold in the male-parent race, but that didn’t go so well either.

"And as an Olympian, it just didn’t make sense for us to leave without bringing home a single piece of gold so I decided to race.

"We ended up getting two bronze medals, overall 4th place, a participation medal and a first place medal in the women’s parent race to redeem the Pryce family name. All in all I’m SO proud of my son and happy he enjoyed sports day."

Some people online criticised Fraser-Pryce for participating in the race and seemingly running at full speed.

Fraser-Pryce addressed this in the comments section of her post: "I’m a sprinter, running slow isn’t in my DNA."

Her post ended with the hashtags #MedalMonday #MommyRocket #MakingMemories #TeamPryce.