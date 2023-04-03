Chloe Fraser claims U-15 silver at Caribbean table tennis

Trinidad and Tobago's Chloe Fraser captured the silver medal in the Girls U-15 singles event at the Caribbean Region Junior Table Tennis Championship, National Indoor Gymnasium, Guyana.

The France-based Fraser went under to Arianna Estrella of Dominican Republic 3-0 (15:13; 11:9; 11:6) in Saturday's final. The match was much closer than what the score-line suggested but Estrella won the crucial points in the tense moments.

In the semi-final round, Fraser recovered from an initial stumble to overcome Dominican Republic's Dafne Sosa 3-1 (4:11; 11:8; 12:10; 11:7). Estrella edge her compatriot Yesmeily Guerrero 3-2 (7:11; 14:12; 9:11; 12:10; 11:8) in the other semifinal.

Imani Edwards-Taylor, who also represented TT in the senior championship, was outclassed in the semis of the Girls U-19 singles 4-0 (11:8; 11:1; 11:8; 11:5) by Cuban Estela Crespo. Dominican Republic`s Shary Munoz won the other semi-final beating Aruban Josielienne Boekhoudt 4-1 (11:6; 11:6; 11:8; 9:11; 11:7). Munoz later claimed the gold medal sweeping Crespo 4-0 (11:7; 11:8; 13:11; 11:9) in the final.

TT ended the campaign with 12 medals (six silver, six bronze).

TT medal events

Silver medals: U-15 Boys team, U-15 Girls Team, U-19 Girls Team, U-15 Boys Doubles, U-15 Girls Doubles, U-15 Girls Singles.

Bronze medals: U-19 Boys Team, U19 Girls Doubles, U-15 Girls Doubles, U-15 Mixed Doubles, U-19 Mixed Doubles, U-19 Girls Singles