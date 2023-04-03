Central FC, AC POS in early lead in Premier Football League

AC Port of Spain's Michel Poon-Angeron looks to make a play as Cunupia FC's Miguel Williams defends during a TT Premier Football League match, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, on Saturday. - AYANNA KINSALE

Central FC remain atop the standings after five rounds in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League.

Kesean St Rose's strike in the 48th minute gave Central a 1-0 victory over Point Fortin Civic on Sunday at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella

Central are unbeaten after five matches with 13 points from four victories and one draw.

Morvant Caledonia United captured their second victory of the campaign following a 2-1 victory over the inexperienced San Juan Jabloteh. Malike Mieres was the star of the game for Caledonia, scoring a double in the 25th and 33rd minutes. Jabloteh`s goal came from Dwight Jordan in the 31st minute.

Police FC finally showed what they could do, earning their first points of the season with a surprising 2-1 win over Club Sando on Saturday at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium. All the action came deep into the second period. Kadeem Hutchinson opened the scoring for the lawmen in the 71st minute.

National defender Josiah Trimmingham equalised for Sando just three minutes later setting up a thrilling end to the match. However, the eventual winning goal came from Club Sando`s Acelino Medford who turned the ball into his own net in the 87th minute.

In other round five results, Defence Force beat W Connection 2-0; Terminix La Horquetta Rangers defeat Prison FC 2-0; and AC Port of Spain crushed Cunupia FC 4-0.

Premier League standings

Team*GP*W*L*D*GD*Pts

Central FC *5*4*0*1*7*13

AC POS *5*4*1*0*13*12

Defence Force *4*3*1*0*2*9

Morvant Caledonia *5*2*1*2*2*8

Club Sando FC *5*2*1*2*2*8

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers *3*2*0*1*3*7

Cunupia FC *5*2*3*0*-6*6

Point Fortin Civic *5*1*3*1*-1*4

W Connection FC *5*1*3*1*-4*4

Prison Service FC *5*1*3*1*-8*4

TT Police FC *4*1*3*0*-4*3

San Juan Jabloteh *5*0*4*1*-5*1