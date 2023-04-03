Building Christian communities

THE EDITOR: For us to build strong Christian communities, we must first understand and treasure the gift of unconditional love. According to the Google definition, a Christian community is primarily a liturgical community and practises freedom of teaching.

Christian communities can become more difficult for the youth than for the elders in church. It is important also to accept the various life stages and cultures that surround us. Some people are single or married with children, while others are not married and have children.

Generally, each category of a family has different schedules. It can be full-time school or a full day on the job. Thankfully we can tune in online.

I remember in middle childhood, my Catholic parents commanded us collectively to attend Sunday Mass. Other families did likewise then, until some were influenced by false doctrines. But the Catholic families that stuck to their faith returned home and had family discussions on the readings and the homilies. Perhaps this is the source of dialogue to filter into all communities.

Though the youth of today may be bothered or confused by religious influences, the Catholic mother, father, grandfather, grandmother and even great grandparents must take up the mantle to encourage spiritual and decent living interactions.

Everybody is a star in the kingdom of God. Why do we not discover our God-given talents/gifts and ponder the wonders of life at funerals? It is a blessing when we all thirst for God.

Relatively, there should be an overwhelming increase of religious teachers. When the law of God is written on our hearts, our duty will be our delight. Christians of oneness stick together. And God said we must truly love one another. And what we worship determines what we become.

The hospitality crew and laymen and women are privileged to accept all strangers every time.

Not many of us are disciplined to rise early to attend morning Mass. Some find church boring. Others wish Mass was at 10 am to 11 am. Some young people would probably be willing to attend Mass if there were religious songs to the beat of calypso, soca, reggae, pan and chutney.

By virtue of our baptism we are grafted into the Catholic Church. It is truly “we church.” Yes, we're incorporated into the body of Christ. And no member of Christianity must be stranded or left alone to be easily led astray. A shuttle service should be provided continually. No one must miss Sunday worship.

GREGORY J NEPTUNE

Tacarigua