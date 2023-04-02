Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 girls win in Tri-Nation cricket

THE Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 girls’ cricketers made a winning start in the 19 and Under Tri-Nation Girls’ Cricket 30-over series at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Saturday.

TT got past Windward Islands by three wickets in the opening match of the tournament. Batting first, Windward Islands got to 120/6 after 25.5 overs when rain interrupted play. Trinbago Knight Riders and West Indies women’s player Jannillea Glasgow showed her quality with 54 off 64 deliveries, an innings which included five fours and one six.

West Indies Under-19 player Djenaba Joseph and Samara Ramnath were the pick of the TT bowlers with 2/16 (2.5 overs) and 2/28 (five overs) respectively.

Set a revised target of 130 to win, TT reached 130/7 in 24.4 overs. The West Indies Under-19 pair of Shunelle Sawh and Shalini Samaroo led from the front. Sawh struck 36 off 54 balls with three fours and Samaroo, the TT captain, made a quick 30 off 26 balls with six fours. Glasgow also demonstrated her ability with the ball grabbing 2/8 in five overs and Zaida James bagged 2/25 in five overs. Barbados are the third team in the tournament. The tournament is being used as preparation for the regional tournament in Trinidad in July.

FIXTURES (National Cricket Centre)

April 2

TT vs Windwards, 1 pm

Tuesday

TT vs Windwards, 10 am

April 4

Windwards vs Barbados, 10 am

April 7

TT vs Barbados, 1 pm

April 9

TT vs Barbados, 10 am

April 10

TT vs Barbados, 10 am