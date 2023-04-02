Trendsetter Hawks flying high in U8 Super League

Trensetter Hawks boys Under-8 team. -

DAVID SCARLETT

TRENDSETTER Hawks have been heavily investing in their grassroots programme over the years and they are proudly seeing the fruits of their labour.

The east-based club currently occupy the summit of the Concept Coaching Under-8 Super League and have been the best team in the competition by a country mile.

After five matches played, the Hawks have won all five – boasting 15 points with 20 goals scored and no goals conceded. In their previous fixture, they comfortably defeated Beatnix SC 2-0 in Bourg Mulatresse on March 26.

Today, on matchday six, they will aim to continue soaring against FC Duranta at Constantine Park, Tunapuna on April 2.

Hosts Concept Coaching Football Academy have also begun the competition strongly, trailing the Hawks by just two points due to a 1-1 draw against Ultimate Unisons on matchday three. However, following a convincing 3-0 victory over FC Ginga on matchday five, they are now back in a position to chase the runaway leaders.

They will battle Elton John Pro Kids in a highly anticipated fixture which is expected to provide a spectacle for spectators today. In midtable, Cox Football Academy – who are also a successful grassroots developmental club – have yet to find their feet, winning just one match from their opening five. They will seek to improve their form while continuing to emphasise player development as the tournament continues.

CONCEPT COACHING U8 SUPER LEAGUE

MATCHDAY SIX – FIXTURES (April 2, Constantine Park)

FC Duranta vs Trendsetter Hawks (9 am)

Cox Football Academy vs WASA FC (9:30 am)

FC Ginga vs AIA (10 am)

Concept Coaching FA vs Elton John Pro Kids (10:30 am)

Ultimate Unisons vs Beatnix SC (11 am)

FC Ginga vs Elton John Pro Kids (11:30 am)

MATCHDAY FIVE – RESULTS (March 26, Bourg Mulatresse):

Concept Coaching Football Academy 3-0 FC Ginga

Elton John Pro Kids 2-0 Cox Football Academy

Ultimate Unisons 4-0 WASA FC

AIA 0-1 FC Duranta

Trendsetter Hawks 2-0 Beatnix SC