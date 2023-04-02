Richards, Campbell golden at Florida Relays

Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards -

Trinidad and Tobago quarter-miler Jereem "The Dream" Richards was integral in leading Adidas-sponsored team AdiPure to men’s 4x400m gold in the Olympic Development division of the Pepsi Florida Relays at the Percy Beard Track in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday.

Richards, who ran the second leg, was joined by American teammates Noah Williams, Josephus Lyles and Noah Lyles. The quartet clocked three minutes, 2.99 seconds to top the field of four teams.

Coming in second was Athletics Canada in 3:08.47 and Empire Athletics finished third in 3:11.79. Another Empire Athletics team contested the event but did not finish.

Also capturing gold was TT’s Clement Campbell in the men’s long jump. The Pittsburgh athlete finished tied in pole position with Alex Smith (Indiana), as they both executed 7.42 metres leaps. Placing third with his 7.31m jump was Florida’s Jordan McCants.

Additionally, TT’s Asa Guevara held on to fourth place in the men’s 400m Olympic Development event.

Representing Empire Athletics, Guevara crossed the finish line in 47.35 seconds. Nike's Rai Benjamin (44.94s), Adidas’ Quincy Hall (45.36s) and Athletics Canada’s Aaron Brown (45.84s) rounded off the top three.

TT’s Machel Cedenio also competed in this event but did not finish.