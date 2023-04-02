Programmed for work

Early one morning last week, as I sat outside an establishment, waiting for it to be opened, I noticed how friendly and polite the employees were as they approached me on their way inside. Each one said “Good morning” to me very pleasantly, some even with a warm smile, some "singing" the words.

At one point a guard came outside and, as he acknowledged and greeted me, I commented on how pleasant the employees are.

“Well, it’s a nice place to work,” he responded. When I asked him what makes it so, he said it is the people, and that one thing he has learned is that if you are a pleasant person, the world around you will be pleasant in return. Even if the work is tedious, it will be a pleasure to do it.

I observed that as he and the approaching employees greeted each other, they occasionally exchanged remarks jovially. How many people look that light and happy as they walk into their workplace to face a busy day?

I could imagine that, even if one of those employees had come to work in a dispirited mood or with the weight of the world on his/her shoulders, there would have been some comfort from the pleasant and uplifting energy that seemed to be evident from the team of co-workers.

Once the doors to the establishment were opened to the public, I went in to conduct business. The employee with whom I and others had to interact was not present. We were informed that she usually is at work for eight, but as the time ticked on, I wondered if she would be turning up for work at all.

When she eventually arrived, her mood indicated that she was clearly not having a good start to the day. Despite the fact that I had been waiting for almost an hour, I did not feel upset by her tardiness or sullen, silent manner. Instead, I saw someone struggling internally – her frown, sighs and heavy movements expressing the possible turmoil of her inner world.

There is a fine line between wanting or expecting good customer service and understanding and acknowledging that we are all human beings, with good days and bad.

Some may say, "Well, when working with the public, you have to be able to control your moods and always be pleasant."

Since not everyone can surmount difficult emotions, our approach should be: "When dealing with people who work with the public, we (in general) could be more mindful of the fact that these are human beings and not robots."

I am no astrological expert, but I find aspects of astrology interesting and often read up on the planets and their effects.

Pluto, the planet of transformation and rebirth, entered the sign of Aquarius on March 23, 2023. After some "back and forth," it will move back into Aquarius and stay there until 2044. If interested in understanding it more, google "Pluto in Aquarius" and read up on it.

An article entitled Shifting Gears: Pluto in Aquarius and the Transformation of Corporate Realities… by Mona AlHebsi says: "Pluto, the planet of transformation and rebirth, has entered the sign of Aquarius on the 23rd of March 2023, marking a significant shift in the astrological landscape. As we move through this transit, we can expect major changes to the world of work, careers, and corporate reality. Aquarius is a sign that values innovation, collaboration, and progress, and as Pluto moves through this sign, we can anticipate a transformational period of technological advancement, new industries, and job roles."

Based on this premise, between now and 2044, is it then likely that one thing the world will see a surge in the creation and "employment" of robots in the workplace? Perhaps, more than simply being automated machines, the new artificial intelligence humanoid "employee robots" will be just as authentic as the ‘real thing’ in look and feel.

In such a technologically advanced world, the employees who all approached me so pleasantly would have been humanoid robots programmed to deal with each customer in moods scientifically determined to be optimal for favourable public response.

The employee who turned up late, in an unpleasant mood, is an example of one of the ones that time would have forgotten – a reminder of the "good old days" when most people were still people, with real feelings – the good, the bad and the ugly.