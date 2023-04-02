Port of Spain mayor: Afrika 2 tremendous opportunity for local fashion enthusiasts

Fashion scenes from the launch of the Emancipation Support Committee's launch of Afrika 2: Sankofa Style fashion extravaganza on March 29 at Queen's Hall, Port of Spain. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE Emancipation Support Committee launched its Afrika 2: Sankofa Style fashion extravaganza on March 29 at Queen's Hall, Port of Spain.

The show will be hosted there by creative director, strategist and production designer Richard Young on May 28.

At the launch, Young said there will be a line-up of locally designed afro-centric wear from designers such as The Cloth and Lisa Faye.

He is certain there is an interest in the continental style and Afro mutations which have manifested around the world over the years.

“The Afro-Caribbean style is a particular brand that came and was syncretised because of our particular history, and leading that guard is the Trinbagonian style of the afro-centric Caribbean style."

For his own part, he said, “I am an advocate for what we call the Caribbean aesthetic. I'm a believer that we have something to contribute to the world in terms of our style of branding that can be on par with British/ Italian wear, British style. And the major part of that Caribbean aesthetic is Afro influences because of our history.

“I'm proud to represent it, and I feel the elevation of how we see we are and brand ourselves to the world is how we're going to claim the position alongside other brands." He said Trinidad and Tobago would climb "the totem pole of international style by doing this festival and this fashion extravaganza.”

Lisa-Marie Daniel, general manager of Fashion TT, said this show is one avenue to assist ongoing efforts to boost the fashion industry and provide a platform to aspiring and household-name designers.

“Fashion TT understands the importance of this festival and what it does for local fashion and the cultural industry. Fashion TT works with over 170 design (house), some of which have gained inspiration from and paid homage to Africa and afro-centric fashion.

“We continue to support by providing platforms for different designers and their expression for afro-Caribbean culture through our projects – the value chain investment programme and the UTT local production facility.”

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez said the show will be a tremendous opportunity for local enthusiasts, as fashion has the potential to keep taking TT to levels that would have been considered impossible at one time.