Police arrest 2 suspected gangsters in Carenage

File photo -

Two men were arrested and over $20,000 seized by police overnight during a gang suppression exercise in the Carenage district, police said on Saturday.

A release from the police said a 25-year-old and 31-year-old man, both from Carenage, who are believed to be involved in criminal activities, were arrested during a sting operation and raid by officers of the Western Division Gang Unit, the National Operations Task Force, Coastal and Riverine Unit and the Canine Branch between 7 pm on Friday to 1 am Saturday.

Several search warrants were executed during the operation. At Horquette Valley Road, Glencoe, officers saw a large gathering of people gambling.

They later found and seized $24,100 from a 25-year-old man under the Proceeds of Crime Act. A 31-year-old man was also arrested. Several electronic devices were also seized and are being processed by crime scene experts.