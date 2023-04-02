North lift Under-19 Inter-zone crown

North Zone Under-19 team with coaches, TT Cricket Board (TTCB) officals and sponsors after winning the Pt Lisas Steel Products Company Ltd Under-19 Inter-zone title. - TTCB

NORTH zone lifted the Pt Lisas Steel Products Company Ltd Under-19 50-over Inter-zone trophy on Friday with a seven-wicket victory over East zone at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

The East batsmen did not turn up as they were all out for just 97 in 27.3 overs. Abdul-Raheem Toppin was the top scorer for East with 23 and Vikash Ramnath chipped in with 21. It could have been a lot worse for East as at one stage they were 68/9 before Raheem-Toppin fought hard at the crease. North zone captain Joshua Davis and Joshua James were the chief wicket takers grabbing 3/15 (six overs) and 3/19 (six overs) respectively. Spinner Abdullah Cambridge was also among the wickets taking 2/19 in five overs.

In reply, North got off to a poor start as Isaiah Fernandes was run out for duck. Davis did not last long as he was sent back to the pavilion for ten to leave North in need of partnership with the score 20/2 in the fourth over. Kyle Ramdoo and Zachary Siewah then combined to put North in control with a 74-run partnership. Siewah fell for 20 with victory in sight, but Ramdoo stayed until the end finishing on 57 not out off 51 deliveries. He struck seven fours and two sixes as North closed on 101/3 in 16.2 overs.

Summarised Scores:

EAST 97 (27.3 overs) (Abdul-Raheem Toppin 23, Vikash Ramnath 21; Joshua Davis 3/15, Joshua James 3/19, Abdullah Cambridge 2/19) vs NORTH 101/3 (16.2 overs) (Kyle Ramdoo 57 out out, Zachary Siewah 20) North won by seven wickets.