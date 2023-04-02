New business linkages at Trinidad and Tobago-China trade show

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon with Charles Cheng, left, and Fang Zheng Ping at the opening of the China-TT trade fair at the First Caribbean Marketing Co Ltd, Trincity Business District, Trincity on March 31. - ROGER JACOB

CHINESE memory pillows, voltage protectors, and biodegradable plates plus TT-made herbal teas, pepper sauce and seasonings were on show at the China (Zhejiang)-TT Trade Fair on March 31 at the First Caribbean Marketing Co Ltd, Trincity.

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and Chinese Ambassador Fang Qiu launched the event which featured exhibitors from China's Zhejiang ("jer-jiang") Province on the country's east coast, just south of Shanghai, plus TT firms, including Diamond Miracle Creations (teas), Angostura, Chief Brand and InvesTT.

From China, the Yongkang Bimo Co Ltd offered bottle coolers, Wenzhou Banda showed off its electrical fittings and the Joy Chance Imp/Exp Co Ltd showcased bedding and pillows.

Gopee-Scoon said the event helped to diversify the strong relationship between China and TT with new linkages between TT and Zhejiang.

"Trade at the provincial level is by no means a disadvantage. With more than 60 million people, a GDP topping US$1 trillion in 2021, and a diverse and thriving manufacturing and digital economy, Zhejiang is an ideal commercial partner.

"The region is home to the massive Yiwu ("ee-wou") International Trade City, and is backed by powerful private businesses and major technology firms headquartered there, such as retail e-commerce and video game giants (respectively), Alibaba and NetEase.

"While it is important to reinforce existing relationships and therefore boost existing streams of trade, it is necessary to diversify those relationships in order to reduce risk and expand the opportunities for new trade and investment. I therefore welcome this new trade fair which showcases products manufactured in Zhejiang, but also products that are made right here in TT."

Gopee-Scoon said TT imports from China were worth US$600 million (TT$ 4.1 billion) in 2021, consisting mainly of iron and steel structures, air-conditioning machine parts, and portable computers. Conversely, TT exported US$174 million (TT$1.2 billion) of products to China including methanol, aromatic bitters and asphalt.

"We hope that this event will both expand the markets for our locally produced products, as well as encourage more and more Chinese firms to set up operations here in TT.

"We are strategically located with market access to over one billion people, a skilled workforce, low operating costs and low energy costs. To further facilitate investments, the Government is working to, among other things, develop a new investment framework and expanded infrastructure."

To encourage investment, she cited a new special economic zones regime due this year, towards creating a more modern, competitive and attractive investment climate. Further, the 144-acre Phoenix Park Industrial Estate which was borne out of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, will target firms involved in high-value and light manufacturing, logistics, distribution and warehousing activities.

"Four Chinese manufacturers are already on board as we seek others to diversify the park’s international footprint. I am glad to know that the delegation plans to visit the park (on Saturday) to see what progress has been made and what opportunities lie ahead."

Fang Qiu said the fair showcased 32 enterprises, 22 from Zhejiang Province of China and ten from TT.

He said amid the choppy waters of the global economy, people were eager for stronger forces of certainty to propel the world towards a better future.

"In an uncertain world, China's certainty is a pillar of strength for maintaining world peace and development. Over the past decade, the Chinese economy has maintained steady growth and played a role as anchor and propeller of the world economy, injecting more certainty into world peace and development.

"China not only maintained the world’s lowest (covid19) case fatality rate, but also achieved average annual economic growth of 4.5 per cent, creating a miracle in the history of human civilization of a populous country successfully defeating the pandemic."

He said amid China's commitment to a shared future for mankind, it contributed about 30 per cent of global growth for ten years in a row.

"As Chinese ambassador, I am glad to see that our countries are enjoying a sound momentum of co-operation in various fields despite the impact of the pandemic. "Last year, the total annual trade volume exceeded US$1.3 billion, registering a growth of 23.4 per cent year on year.

"The Phoenix Industrial Park, the first regional flagship project jointly built by the two countries under the Belt and Road Initiative, is about to be completed, which will inject strong impetus into TT's strategy of diversifying its economy and attract more Chinese companies to invest in TT. Practical economic and trade co-operation between the two countries enjoys broad prospects."

He said the province was the birthplace of Alibaba and Chinese e-commerce.

"As a major production base of textiles, clothing and miscellaneous goods, Zhejiang has grown into a leader of e-commerce and technological innovation and become the epitome of the Chinese modernisation.

"The visit by the economic and trade delegation of Zhejiang will open a new window for the economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries. I hereby encourage all participants to use this important platform to explore business opportunities through extensive and deep interactions."