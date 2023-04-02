Man shot at in La Horquetta
A 32-year-old man narrowly escaped death while talking to a friend on Saturday afternoon in La Horquetta.
Police said the man and his friend were standing on Irvin McWilliams, Phase Six, at 3 pm when a gunman approached them.
The gunman shot at the man as he ran inside a nearby house. His friend ran away.
Police from the Northern Division were called and found three bullet holes on the front wall of a house.
Arima police are continuing enquiries.
