Harpy Eagles

Guyana Harpy Eagles’ Kevin Sinclair grabbed 6/33 in 16.5 overs. -

IN one of the most nail-biting finishes in recent years in the West Indies Four-Day Championships, the Guyana Harpy Eagles stormed back to defeat Leeward Islands Hurricanes and clinch the title leaving Windward Islands Volcanoes in second spot.

Chasing 143 for victory against Harpy Eagles, Hurricanes were cruising on 96/1 in the morning session of the final day at Providence in Guyana.

Experienced Kieran Powell and emerging player Kaecy Carty were at the crease. What followed was one of the most dramatic collapses you will see on a cricket field as Hurricanes lost their last nine wickets for 29 runs.

Spinner Kevin Sinclair did the damage grabbing 6/33 in 16.5 overs.

He first trapped Carty leg before for 21 and in the same over removed Devon Thomas for duck in a similar fashion. Left-arm spinner Veersammy Permaul also got into the action dismissing Jahmar Hamilton for duck and Sinclair sent Karima Gore back to the pavilion for one. Harpy Eagles were thinking they could win the match as when Powell fell for 61 to Permaul, Hurricanes were 115/6.

Wickets continued to tumble as Harpy Eagles dismissed Hurricanes for 125 to claim victory and the title. The Harpy Eagles knew they did enough to win the crown as they ran around the field in celebration.

In a match that was played simultaneously at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, Volcanoes crushed Barbados Pride by 121 runs. If Hurricanes chased down the runs against Harpy Eagles, it would have been a close call between Volcanoes and Harpy Eagles for the crown.

Pride began day four 28/3 on Saturday in desperate need of a partnership as they were in pursuit of 236 for victory.

The Pride batsmen struggled to put together partnerships as they were bundled out for 114. Kenneth Dember did most of the damage taking 5/26 and Larry Edward picked up 3/38.

Jonathan Drakes was the top scorer for Pride with 35.

Harpy Eagles ended first with 84 points to win their first title since 2019. Volcanoes ended second with 74.2 points, Pride finished third with 55.6 points, followed by TT Red Force (49.4), Hurricanes (46.2) and Jamaica Scorpions (25.6).

Summarised Scores:

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 122 (Matthew Nandu 22; Rahkeem Cornwall 4/27, Colin Archibald 2/27, Javier Spencer 2/35) and 267 (Kemol Savory 66 not out, Veerasammy Permaul 65; R Cornwall 4/58, Jeremiah Louis 3/66, Karima Gore 2/4) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 247 (Jahmar Hamilton 58 not out, Kofi James 42; Nial Smith 4/33, V Permaul 3/51, Kevin Sinclair 2/48) and 125 (Kieran Powell 61; K Sinclair 6/33, V Permaul 3/44) Harpy Eagles won by 17 runs.

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 237 (Alick Athanaze 59, Tevyn Walcott 55; Akeem Jordan 5/44, Roshon Primus 2/44, Jomel Warrican 2/57) and 225 (Sunil Ambris 79, Ryan John 37 not out; J Warrican 4/58, A Jordan 2/59, Jair McAllister 2/21) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 227 (Sheyne Moseley 112, Rashawn Worrell 35; Larry Edward 6/43, Preston McSween 2/40) and 114 (Jonathan Drakes 35; Kenneth Dember 5/26, L Edward 3/38) Volcanoes won by 121 runs.