Exclusive victorious in Southern Sports Cricket League

EXCLUSIVE Sports from Penal moved into third place when action continued in the 103.1 FM/Southern Sports Premier Cricket League with sixth-round matches on March 12 at venues throughout TT.

Playing against Karan Sports also of Penal, Exclusive Sports batting first at Sunrees Road, Penal made a respectable 161/9 in their allotted 30 overs with Darren Joachim (37), skipper Nicholas Premchan (31) and Ryan Oudit (24) the top scorers for Exclusive Sports.

The chief wicket-takers for Karan Sports were Reagan Singh 3/27 and Ravi Seeraj who took 3/27 and 2/26 respectively.

Karan Sports in their turn at the crease could only manage 146/7 when the overs ran out as Exclusive Sports won by 15 runs. Darrel Thomas (42) and Kelvin Rampersad (26) championed the cause for Karan Sports in a losing battle.

Leading wicket-taker in the tournament Satyam Ramlal took 3/27 and fellow bowler Ryan Oudit gave ample support with 2/22. Exclusive Sports have now won three of their five matches.

Summarised Scores:

EXCLUSIVE 161/9 (Darren Joachim 37, Nicholas Premchan 31, Ryan Oudit 24; Reagan Singh 3/27, Ravi Seeraj 2/26, Alex Sonnilal 2/36) vs KARAN SPORTS 146/7 (Darrell Thomas 42, Kelvin Rampersad 26; Satyam Ramlal 3/27, Ryan Oudit 2/22). Exclusive Sports won by 15 runs

LA FORTUNE 207/6 (Peter Grimes 84, Vishal Gunness 41; Denzil Halls 2/44, Ashraf Ali 1/18) vs PIPARO SCORCHERS 139/8 (Quinton Joseph 39, Aaron Jones 22, Akash Bridgelalsingh 22; Suresh Ball 5/42, Karon Ramkissoon 1/10). La Fortune won by 68 runs.

TAROUBA SPORTS 139 (Ricky Sieuchan 30, Ryan Ragbir 27; Shamee Rampersad 3/3, Tariq Abdool 3/27) vs SPOILERS 102 (N. Maharaj 26, Tariq Abdool 13; Ryan Ragbir 4/11, Avinash Lall 2/22). Tarouba Sports won by 37 runs.

ROCHARD ROAD 137 (Prakash Jagmohan 36, Vashisth Ramlakhan 32; Denesh Ramdharry 3/9, Damion Samuel 3/39) vs LINX XI 139/8 (Ravindra Siew 49, Ameer Buckreedan 49; Nashwan Latchman 4/16, James Duncan 3/36). Linx XI won by two wickets.

VALLEY BOYS 158/10 (Neville Ramoutar 27, Shawn Mongroo 23; Kelvin Babulall 4/9, Kelvin Harper 3/28) vs MELBOURNE 159/8 (Richard Simpson 57, Rick Simmons 53; Kyle Mohammed 3/22, Shawn Mongroo 2/20). Melbourne by two wickets.

GANDHI CRICKET CLUB 184/10 (Nicholas Toolsie 59, Ronnie Adams 38; Adrian Subran 3/35, Darrin Soogrim 3/48) vs VALIANTS 185/4 (Shane Samai 45, Nathaniel Ramoutar 34; Vince Manpool 2/36, Vijay Sookraj 1/26). Valiants won by six wickets.

COMMONWEALTH 228/9 (Michael Marrast 62, Lawrence Sookram 53; Owen Lewis 2/36, Marcus Seerattan 2/39) vs PLAYMAKERS 143 (Jumol Moses 28, Keyon Alexander 22; Michael Marrast 4/28, Dennis Ramnath 3/22). Commonwealth won by 85 runs.

SOUTH BOYZ 170/9 (H. Deochan 58, A. Sinanan 32; Ameer Francis 5/34, Sajid Karim 2/19) vs J.P.R. INSIDERS 171/9 (Akash Boochoonoosingh 39, Sajid Karim 36, Ramesh Bajnath 33; Brian Dyer 3/22, D. Maharaj 2/27) JPR Insiders won by one wicket.

FYZABAD ELITE 181/8 (Neal Johnson 33, Miguel Heeraman 28; Naresh Mungal 3/36, Dave Mohammed 2/23) vs SURPRISE 182/4 (Dane Ramsaroop 52, Narash Mungal 41; Andesh Deonarine 2/58, Vijay Ramesar 1/33). Surprise won by six wickets.

AVENGERS 192/7 (Jordan Sadanan 65, Anthony Jagdeo 44; Kello Maharaj 4/33, Andrew Seepersad 2/42) vs YOUNG MASTERS 87/9 (Tony Mohammed 30, Robello White 18; Leon Ramadhar 5/13, Danil Sadanan 2/7). Avengers won by 105 runs.

HAPPY HITS 153/9 (Shiva Singh 41, Rajief Singh 23; Shaheer Mohammed 3/40, Anil Doon 2/42) vs THREE ROADS KNIGHT RIDERS 155/1 (Richard Assing 70, Kadir Mohammed 57; Vijay Harding 1/39). Three Road Knight Riders won by nine wickets.

YOUNG GUNS 207/8 (Damian Dillal 111, Jaipersad Beharry 25; Inool Abidh 3/35, Pooran Ramdhanie 2/28) vs EAST INDIANS 113 (Hemraj Jaikaran 45, Sudesh Goseine 17; Jaipersad Beharry 3/15, Indar Sieunarine 3/23, Rajesh Ramroop 3/26). Young Guns won by 94 runs.

BORDE NARVE 82 (Justin Salick 19, Darren Salick 18; Alvin Sookdeo 6/35, Minhindra Rambarath 3/8) vs OROPOUCHE SOUTH TRACE 86/4 (Desmond Mohammed 31, Narendra Sookdeo 22; Darion Durgadeen 2/15, Justin Salick 1/17). Oropouche South Trace won by six wickets.

HARMONY HALL M.C. 89/9 (Reagan Jagoo 24, Gary Rampersad 14; Videsh Gopiechan 3/13, Aniel Kanhai 3/29) vs METRONOMES 93/6 (Aniel Kanhai 54, Brandon Bhola 16; Amar Ali 4/21, Satesh Khemkaran 1/0). Metronomes won by four wickets.

GOLCONDA UTD. 155/7 (Nickel Mungal 72, Ronnie Channan 28; J. Garib 4/39, D. Dawson 2/28) vs OUTSIDERS 156/3 (J. Jairam 56, Nigel Beckles 65; Nickel Mungal 2/43). Outsiders won by seven wickets.

METRONOMES XI 253/5 (Jasper Findley 75, Devon Balram 53, Kevin Boodram 48; Ryan Soogrim 3/43, Christopher Soogrim 2/44) vs POODLE XI 104/9 (Shone Davis 35, Mickey Rambharose 33; Ravindra Bachu 4/9, Soodesh Lookhoor 3/32). Metronomes XI won by 149 runs.

SPOILERS 184/4 (Jayson Dookhoo 103, Joey Boodoo 30; Ricki Samaroo 1/33, Imtiaz Khan 1/36) vs STAR WARS 190/2 (Imtiaz Khan 110, Christopher Nedd 40; Navin Toowlada 1/31). Star Wars won by eight wickets.

SATURDAY T20 LEAGUE

PIPARO SCORCHERS 152/6 (Timmy Subnaik 39, Emmanuel Lett 29, Keon Celestine 29; Joel Poliah 2/30) vs SETTLEMENT ALL ROUNDERS 132 (Joel Poliah 40, Kiran Harripersad 32; Timmy Subnail 4/19, Joseph Leeuwen 2/15). Piparo Scorchers won by 20 runs.

SPOILERS 217/8 (Timothy Narine 55, Feraz Mohammed 46; Javed Mohammed 2/33, Jamal Mohammed 2/33) vs LA FORTUNE SPORTS 215/8 (Javed Mohammed 65, Peter Grimes 38; Timothy Narine 2/40, Suresh Ball 2/40). Spoilers won by two runs.

HERMITAGE YOUTH ORGANIZATION 114/6 (Vishnu Narine 52, Adrian Robertson 15; Anthony Ramkirsingh 4/24, Ryan Ragbir 2/32) vs HTCL FREEPORT RAIDERS 113/9 (Arnold Ram 19, Ryan Ragbir 15; Ravindra Rampersad 3/19, Vishna Narine 3/28). HYO won by one run.