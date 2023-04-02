Denzil Antoine 118 not out leads Comets to 50-over victory

-

COMETS bounced back from a forgettable National League campaign to win their opening match of the TT Cricket Board Premiership One 50-over tournament on Saturday.

Comets defeated Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) II by four wickets at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville.

QPCC II posted 243 all out in 45.4 overs batting first with Mikkel Govia and Ravi Kadoo scoring 46 runs apiece.

Sanjiv Gooljar grabbed 3/47 in ten overs and Renaldo Forrester took 2/40 in 5.4 overs for Comets.

In reply, Denzil Antoine cracked the first century of the competition when he made 118 not out to guide Comets to 245/6 in 45.3 overs. Antoine found the boundary regularly, hitting 11 fours and six sixes in his 119-ball knock.

Shatrughan Rambaran, who was a bright spark for Comets in the National League competition, contributed 37 in 37 balls. Spinner Govia tried to contain the Comets batsmen with 2/48 in 9.3 overs and Namir Suepaul snatched 2/51 in ten overs.

At Wilson Road Recreation Ground in Penal, Clarke Road Utd defeated PowerGen by six wickets in a shortened 25-over per team contest and at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, defending champions QPCC I got past Preysal by eight wickets in another match interrupted by rain.

The match between Central Sports and Victoria was not played because the Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore was unavailable.

Round two matches will bowl off on Sunday at 10 am.

Summarised Scores:

POWERGEN 130 (25 overs) (Navin Bidaisee 46, Akeil Cooper 27; Ahkeel Mollon 4/18, Samuel Roopnarine 4/31) vs CLARKE ROAD UTD 133/4 (22.4 overs) (Joshua James 45 not out, Yannick Ottley 36 not out; Ansil Bhagan 2/15) Clarke Road won by six wickets.

QPCC II 243 (45.4 overs) (Mikkel Govia 46, Ravi Kadoo 46; Sanjiv Gooljar 3/47, Renaldo Forrester 2/40) vs COMETS 245/6 (45.3 overs) (Denzil Antoine 118 not out, Shatrughan Rambaran 37; M Govia 2/48, Namir Suepaul 2/51) Comets won by four wickets.

PREYSAL 162 (26.3 overs) (Crystian Thurton 59; Jon Russ Jaggesar 4/22, Bryan Charles 3/32, Sion Hackett 2/36) vs QPCC I 131/2 (Revised target 128) (16.1 overs) (Isaiah Rajah 51 not out, Kirstan Kallicharan 33 not out) QPCC I won by eight wickets.

ROUND TWO FIXTURES

Central Sports vs Preysal, Invaders Ground

QPCC I vs QPCC II, Queen’s Park Oval

Comets vs Clarke Road, Pierre Road

PowerGen vs Victoria, Syne Village Recreation