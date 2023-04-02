Che Benny scores hat-trick in AC's 4-0 win vs Cunupia FC

Cunupia FC’s Miguel Williams controls the ball during the TT Premier Football League match against AC Port of Spain, on Saturday, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A Che Benny hat-trick gifted AC Port of Spain an emphatic 4-0 victory against Cunupia FC in matchday five action of the TT Premier Football League at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, Arima on Saturday afternoon.

Cunupia thought they would have gone into the interval goalless against one of the most attacking teams in the league. However, Benny`s tricky freekick from the left side was misjudged by goalkeeper Jon- Pierre David beating him at the far post for the opening goal in the stoppage time of the first half. Utility player Jameel Neptune threatening shot came off Cunupia`s Stephen Julien for the own goal and the 2-0 lead for the “Town Boys” in the 68th minute. Then, it was the Benny show, the crafty left-footed maestro scored his second goal in the 76th and completed his hat-trick and a comprehensive 4-0 win for his team. Benny will be inserted into the history books as the first hat-trick scorer in the inaugural tournament.

Defence Force and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers recorded 2-0 victories against W. Connection and Prison Service FC respectively in their matches on Friday at the Arima Velodrome, Arima.

Army came up against the youthful W. Connection and got the lead through national defender Justin Garcia in the 20th minute. Garcia was in the right spot at the right time to slot his left-footed shot home from close range.

Connection`s goalkeeper Denzil Smith kept his team in the match with key saves throughout the match. The custodian saved Brent Sam`s penalty kick minutes before the halftime interval to give his team a fighting chance in the second period. The game was heading for a comfortable one-nil win to Army until Lashawn Robert hammered the second goal from distance catching everyone off guard. The powerful left-footed strike from the super-sub Tobagonian was his second goal in as many matches both coming in stoppage time of the second half.

In the other match, Rangers came up against a stubborn Prison Service team who grinded them for the entire 90 minutes. The only notable action of the first half was in the last few minutes when substitute Real Gill was awarded a penalty less than a minute after coming into the match. Skipper Tyrone Charles stepped up but sent his shot wide of goalie Jevon Bourne`s upright.

Rangers finally broke the deadlock against their resilient opponents at the hour mark. Talented winger Gill worked his magic on the left side before crossing to Ataulla Guerra who chested it for an advancing Ross Russell Jr who volleyed home for the 1-0 lead. Two minutes later, Guerra pounced on a loose ball from the defence for an easy tap-in goal securing the 2-0 victory.