Busy weekend for Southern Division officers as 18 held

EIGHTEEN people were arrested and a firearm, ammunition and narcotics seized by officers of the Southern Division during a series of anti-crime and road-traffic exercises dubbed "Operation Wheels."

Police said the excercises were held between 12 am and 3 am on Sunday and were coordinated by senior Superintendent Smith, superinetendents Carthy and Rampath, ASP Jaikaran and Inspectors Philip and Lewis.

The exercises included officers of the Southern Division Task Force, Emergency Response Patrol-South, Princes Town Traffic Unit, Highway Patrol Task Force, San Fernando Police Station, San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department, Court and Process Branch, Stolen Vehicles Unit and the Tableland Police Station.

A release from the police said special emphasis was placed on frequentlystolen motor vehicles such as Aquas, Tiidas, Axios, H100, Kia

K2700 and AD Wagons.

Seven people, ages 19 to 62, were arrested for various offences including failing a breathalyser test and firearm-related offences.

A total of 23 fixed-penalty notices were also issued during the exercises.

In a separate exercise between 7.40 am and 6 pm, on Saturday, task force officers arrested two men for possession of a quantity of marijuana, a knife, use of obscene language, disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, officers of the SD Operations Unit with the assistance of task force officers, arrested nine people, ages 19 to 69, for house-breaking and drug-related offences.

During the exercise, one revolver and quantities of cocaine, marijuana and ammunition were found.

Investigations are ongoing into the above matters.