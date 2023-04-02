7 held for drunk driving in south

A series of road blocks in different parts of the South Trinidad led to the arrest of eight men, seven of whom were driving under the influence of alcohol between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Police said officers of the Southern Division's Traffic and Highway Patrol Unit began the road blocks at around 10 pm on Saturday and ended it at around 2 am on Sunday.

Police performed field sobriety tests on the seven men and found they were driving well over the prescribed blood-alcohol limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 milligrammes of breath.

A 25-year-old man was held for driving without a driver's permit and certificate of insurance.