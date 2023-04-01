Trinidad and Tobago juniors add 2 silver, 4 bronze at Caribbean table tennis

TT players Malik Gopaul and Chloe Fraser. -

Trinidad and Tobago Junior Table Tennis contingent added two silver and four bronze medals to their tally after the doubles category concluded on Friday in the Caribbean Region Junior Table Tennis Championship held at the National Indoor Gymnasium, Guyana.

In the Boys U-15 final, the pair of Malik Gopaul and Gabriel John were defeated 3-1 (4:11; 14:12; 11:7; 11:9) in a close encounter against Alexander Perez and Tejada Alexander of Dominican Republic. The TT duo won a thriller 3-2 (9:11; 11:8; 9:11; 11:7; 12:10) against Jamaicans Brian Blake and Gari Wythe in the semis.

In the Girls U-15 doubles final, the France-based pair of Chloe Fraser and Jordan Thong were defeated 3-1 (11:13; 8:11; 11:5;11:6) by Arianna Estrella and Dafna Sosa of Dominican Republic.

En route to the final, Fraser and Thong got past Guyanese duo of Jasmine Billingy/ Samara Sukhai 3-1 (11:4; 11:4; 7:11; 11:9). In the other semi-final match, Estrella/ Sosa defeated TT`s Lyllana Boodhan/ Jinai Samuel 3-0 (11:4;11:3;11:2).

Piryanka Khellawan and Imani Edwards-Taylor captured the bronze medal in the Girls U-19 doubles. The pair lost to Dominican Republic`s Shary Munoz/Cinthia Pena in straight sets (11:7; 11:4; 11:8).

TT also grabbed bronze medals in the mixed U-15 doubles, with the team of Malik Gopaul and Chloe Fraser, and in the under-19 division, with Nicholas O`Young and Khellawan.

TT's tally of medals is up to ten (five silver, five bronze) with the singles categories to be completed on Saturday. The teams are expected to add more silverware as several players are already into the knockout round.