Shalini Samaroo to lead Trinidad and Tobago U-19s in tri-nation cricket series

In this file photo, Trinidad and Tobago women's captain Shalini Samaroo, plays a shot in her team's match against Jamaica, in the CWI Rising Stars Women's U-19 T20 Championships 2022, at the Diego Martin Regional Sporting Complex . -

SHALINI Samaroo will captain the TT team in the 19 and Under Tri-Nation Girls' Cricket series against Windward Islands and Barbados.

Samaroo was one of four TT players on the West Indies Under-19 team at the ICC Under-19 World Cup earlier this year. Shunelle Sawh, Djenaba Joseph and KD Jazz Mitchell were the other TT players on the West Indies team.

All matches in the tri-nation series will be 30 overs and the entire tournament will be played at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.The series forms part of the preparation for the regional tournament in TT in July.

TT will open their campaign against Windward Islands on Saturday at 10 am.

TT SQUAD

Shalini Samaroo (captain, UWI), Shunelle Sawh (vice-captain, Achievers), Brianna Harricharan (Achievers), Djenaba Joseph (Achievers), KD Jazz Mitchell (Achievers), Samara Ramnath (Achievers), Aniaya Roberts (Achievers), Kirah Manpaul (Achievers), Jessica O'Rosco (Achievers), Zakiyah Harrilal (Hibiscus), Amala Durgadeen (Naparima Girls'), Maria La Foucade (Phoenix), Abigail Boodoo (Phoenix), Ameila Khan (UWI), Denella Matthew (unattached).

Gibran Mohammed (coach), Anisa Mohammed (assistant coach), Nadra Dwarika-Baptiste (manager), Wayne Samuel (trainer)

FIXTURES (National Cricket Centre)

April 1

TT vs Windward Islands, 10 am

April 2

TT vs Windwards, 1 pm

Tuesday

TT vs Windwards, 10 am

April 4

Windwards vs Barbados, 10 am

April 7

TT vs Barbados, 1 pm

April 9

TT vs Barbados, 10 am

April 10

TT vs Barbados, 10 am