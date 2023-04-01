QPCC I open 50-over title defence vs Preysal

DEFENDING champions Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) I will open their title defence against Preysal in round one of the TT Cricket Board Premiership One 50-over tournment on Saturday. The match will be played at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.

The Parkites defeated Central Sports in the final last year at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

The 50-over tournament follows the National League competition which ended last weekend.

In other round matches, Victoria will face Central Sports at Daren Ganga Recreational Ground in Barrackpore; QPCC II will play Comets at Pierre Road Recreation Ground, Charlieville; and Clarke Road will welcome PowerGen at the Wilson Road Recreation Ground.

Round two will be held on Sunday.

Weekend fixtures:

Saturday

Preysal vs QPCC I, Inshan Ali Park

Victoria vs Central Sports, Daren Ganga Recreation Ground

QPCC II vs Comets, Pierre Road Recreation

Clarke Road vs PowerGen, Wilson Road Recreation

Sunday

Central Sports vs Preysal, Invaders Ground

QPCC I vs QPCC II, Queen's Park Oval

Comets vs Clarke Road, Pierre Road

PowerGen vs Victoria, Syne Village Recreation