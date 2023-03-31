Why We Sing at St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain

St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain Choir -

The hallowed halls of the St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain chapel will echo angelic strains as its resident choir presents their first live full length performance in over five years on April 2. Entitled Why We Sing, under the direction of top local tenor and impresario John Thomas, the award-winning choir will feature an all-star alumni cast starring jazz/gospel singer Jackie Johnson, soprano Stephanie Nahous, prodigy Clarice Beeput, cellist Chelsea Fensom, D Piano Girl Johanna, pianist Germaine Scott and well-known actress Cecilia Salazar.

A media release said St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain was founded in 1836 by the Sisters of St Joseph of Cluny. Today the institution can boast of their 186-year existence with students being in the top five per cent of the country’s academically successful. Academics aside, the convent also seeks to see students fully develop their talents in the service of God and country, while allowing them opportunities and experiences that encourages of life-long learning. The hope is to yield students whose unique individualities are allowed to unfold, where ideas can grow and mature and in which creativity can be released and experienced. The St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain Choir is one of 45 groups/ clubs birthed in its mission of the development of the holistic child. Over the years, the choir has participated in and won numerous competitions and music festivals locally, regionally and internationally, the release said.

Thomas promises an entertaining and uplifting evening of sacred classics, songs of inspiration, popular show tunes, jazz standards, gospel and local folk and calypso. “A musical potpourri if you will!” said the young director, “A quintessential Trini callaloo of expression. The girls have worked long and hard and I am proud of their progress. After the pandemic we have seen a huge difference in the way children socialise, the way they learn, and in ways they choose to express themselves. Many of them have become so introverted. If that may be a good or bad thing, we are yet to discover, but I believe that when music has its way with us, we are all the better for it. Music is powerful and if it helped me, it certainly will help other young minds develop positively. The girls have done the work, now it’s time for the community to do their part and show up for these young talented children.”

The evening’s entertainment starts at 6 pm with light refreshments on sale. Patrons are advised to be seated at least 15 mins before showtime.

Tickets are $200 (open general seating) and are available at the Abercrombie Tea House, the school’s office, The Living Waters Community Book Shop, and Kitchen Korner Long Circular Mall.