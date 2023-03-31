U-15 Rising Stars cricket bowls off Tuesday

-

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has announced the match schedule for the West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship which will be played in Antigua from Tuesday to April 12.

The tournament will feature the six regional teams who will each play five rounds of 50-over matches at three venues - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Coolidge Cricket Ground and Liberta Sports Club.

The opening round will see home team Leeward Islands taking on Windward Islands at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, TT will meet Guyana at Coolidge Cricket Ground and Jamaica face defending champions Barbados at Liberta. All matches start at 9.30 am.

CWI’s director of cricket Jimmy Adams spoke of the importance of age group tournaments across the region and how essential it is to develop the young talent in the West Indies.

“I want to congratulate the players who have earned selection to play in the upcoming West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship and who will have the honour of representing their regional teams. This is a step in their development and we want to wish them the very best,” Adams said.

“Last year we saw the restart of this tournament after a break due to covid19. We were able to see a number of excellent performances and we anticipate more of the same this year. This is a critical step in pathway from the grassroot stage and we want to continue to ensure we provide those opportunities for the players to grow and flourish.”

Later this year, CWI will stage the West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Championship in Trinidad which will feature 50-over matches and the West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 Championship in St Vincent which will be three-day and 50-over matches.

SCHEDULE

Venues

SVRS – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

CCG – Coolidge Cricket Ground

LSC – Liberta Sports Club

Tuesday

Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands, SVRS

TT vs Guyana, CCG

Jamaica vs Barbados, LSC

Thursday

Leeward Islands vs Barbados, CCG

Guyana vs Jamaica, SVRS

TT vs Windward Islands, LSC

April 8

Windward Islands vs Guyana, CCG

TT vs Barbados, SVRS

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica, LSC

April 10

Jamaica vs TT, CCG

Windward Islands vs Barbados, SVRS

Leeward Islands vs Guyana, LSC

April 12

Leeward Islands vs TT, CCG

Jamaica vs Windward Islands, SVRS

Barbados vs Guyana, LSC