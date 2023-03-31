Trinidad and Tobago U-16 netballers fourth in regional youth tournament

The TT under-16 netball team and technical staff at the Piarco International Airport on Thursday. PHOTO COURTESY TT NETBALL ASSOCIATION -

Trinidad and Tobago UNDER-16 netballers missed out on a medal after losing their final round-robin match against Barbados in the Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Tournament 2023, held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Roseau, Dominica.

TT needed to defeat Barbados by a large margin on Wednesday night to stay in contention for a medal. However, the junior Calypso Girls lost 26-12. Barbados placed first, followed by Grenada and Dominica. St Lucia was fifth and the Cayman Islands ended last.

Keiko Roy was the top scorer for TT on Wednesday evening converting eight of 13 attempts against the Bajans. Adriana Moreno completed three of six shots and Akeshi Quashie converted her only shot.

TT did have something to celebrate at the end of the tournament after winning the team shooting competition. TT's team in the shooting competition included Danya Mayers, Quashie, Moreno and Roy. Roy finished second in the individual shooting competition and was given an award for being the most accurate shooter in the tournament.

The TT team returned to the Piarco International Airport on Thursday. The players were greeted by members of the TT Netball Association including president Sherry-Ann Blackburn.

The Tobago players on the squad got another welcome home ceremony when they arrived at the ANR Robinson International Airport in Crown Point.