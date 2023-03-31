Spiritual Baptist Archbishop scoffs at PM's concerns: 'Government take religion out schools'

A member of Angel Michael Healing Tabernacle worships during Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations in Maloney on Thursday. - AYANNA KINSALE

Spiritual Shouter Baptist Archbishop Barbara Gray-Burke is confused by the Prime Minister's recent comments that children's behaviour in this country is rapidly deteriorating as religion is no longer a core part of the education system compared to the "old time days." She said it is the PNM that "took religious knowledge out of schools."

On Tuesday, at the handing over ceremony for Hayes Court, Port of Spain, Dr Rowley praised religious bodies for their impact on instilling morals and values into generations of people, but added that they still need to do more.

He said, "This is a time when, in the absence of proper schooling and parenting, we are losing a significant portion of our young people. Many of our young people are being raised in homes where the parents do not pay any attention to the upbringing (of their children) and when those children come out into the national community, you see the deficiency."

Asked about this on Thursday, Gray-Burke said, "But it's that government (that) take religious knowledge out of schools, so who he going to blame?"

She said there are now standardised, short prayers at schools and "that is not enough prayer."

Recalling her days at Nelson Street Girls' RC School, "We used to have to pray all the time."

She was speaking to media during a break at Empowerment Hall, Maloney, as members of the faith celebrated Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day.

During her address, she had said that she still wishes her faith will get a secondary school soon. Currently, there is only a primary school – St Barbara's Spiritual Shouter Baptist Primary School which has 150 students.

She said religious literature and scriptures need to be taught at schools of their faith.

"You take the Holy Spirit, the word of God out of the curriculum, you say, 'Praise to the almighty.' That short prayer? No, that's not enough. You have to let them know that Jesus is the rock in the weary land and shelter in the time of storm."

Despite the Government giving them "not one red cent" this year, she said members of her faith supported themselves and persevered.

She said she believes the Government "hates" Spiritual Shouter Baptists, adding that she has written to them many times and they have not responded.

In a press release on Wednesday, Rowley hailed the historical struggle of Spiritual Shouter Baptists against legal oppression and social marginalisation, adding that he hopes there will soon be a Spiritual Shouter Baptist Cathedral.

But Gray-Burke said she has never wanted a cathedral.

"We want to educate our children."

She said what they want is land and funding to finally build the secondary school.

Referring to secondary schools of other denominations, she said, "We born here, we ain't come here. Why we don't have privilege? Are we not citizens here too?"

Gray-Burke also revealed at that in three years, the lease for the 25 acres of land given to Baptists in TT will expire, and is hoping not just for a speedy process of renewal, but more acres of land.

In 1996, the Basdeo Panday-led government declared the public holiday but also gave the community 25 acres of land under a 30-year lease.

As it nears its end, Gray-Burke said, "We coming to renew our lease and after we renew it, we calling for another lease.

"I am very determined."

She said even if it means sitting down on the pavement "all night and day" to get the officials' attention, she will do it so they can get what they deserve.