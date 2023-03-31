Opposition Leader promises secondary school for Baptists, if re-elected into government

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, escorted by a child, arrives for Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations at the Moruga Multi-Purpose Youth and Sports Facility at Fifth Company, Moruga on Thursday. -

Should the UNC form the next government, the Opposition Leader has pledged to build a modern secondary school for the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community.

Speaking at the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations on Thursday, at the Moruga Multi-Purpose Youth and Sports Facility at Fifth Company, Kamla Persad-Bissessar said education is very important to her.

"The greatest gift we can give to the young ones in the Baptist community is a good education. That is the only way to continue the upliftment of the faith. Without education, we are nothing," she said.

The UNC leader recalled that in 1996 under the Basdeo Panday-led administration, March 30 was declared a public holiday in honour of the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community.

Under her leadership, St Barbara's Spiritual Shouter Baptist Primary School was built and opened in Maloney. She added it was also her tenure the first-ever Shouter Baptist early childhood care and education school was built.

"So we did the early childhood centre, the primary school and I promised that we would do the secondary school. But God does not sleep. So, should God give us that opportunity, we will build that school for you. Our schools must become smart because the world is changing with technology," Persad-Bissessar said.

"We commit to that, that is why we implemented the laptop programme for every child. We had plans to give the tablets to primary school children – all that stopped. Everything gone. But God is good, and that time will come again. So I commit to you for education. Let your determination and courage serve as an inspiration to all of us."

Persad-Bissessar paid tributes to archbishop Barbara Gray- Burke saying she campaigned for Spiritual Shouter Baptists to receive the holiday.

The Opposition Leader reflected on the challenges members of the faith endured.

"Today, I am proud to join you in celebrating the strength, dynamism, courage, compassion, determination, and never-ending devotion to God which makes up the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Faith, and you never get weary yet," she said.

"Today, we are not simply celebrating the repeal of the draconian 1917 Shouters Prohibition Ordinance, but we are honouring the people who endured over those years."

She called on people to remember those who made sure that the ordinance was repealed, including trade unionist/politician Albert Gomes and labour leader Tubal Uriah "Buzz" Butler, who were members of the Legislative Council.

"These men were forceful advocates. There were others outside, like Elton George Griffith who struggled. We must give thanks and appreciation for their vision, persistence, and tenacity.

"We admire the courage of Spiritual Baptists who fought, legislatively and otherwise, to protect what they believed in. Beliefs which helped build this nation and which we will be wise to include in our plans for our country's future."

She reminded the community that worshippers were not allowed to play drums, ring their bells, sing and shout because of the draconian piece of legislation.

UNC deputy political leader Jearlene John, Naparima MP Rodney Charles and Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin also attended the event.

Persad-Bissessar thanked her parents for baptising her into the Spiritual Shouter Baptist faith as a child, even though her father was a Hindu pundit.

"But he was a blessed man and understood the ways of the Lord. He also took us to church. So I have had such a wonderful experience in this great land of ours, TT. I thanked my beloved father and my mother. They each played their part."