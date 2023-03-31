Mylesushi’s scotch egg embutido
BAVINA SOOKDEO
Sushi chef Myles Marbella has been cooking since she was a child.
Born and raised in the Philippines until she was 14, when she came to Trinidad with her parents, Marbella remembers watching an anime series called Master Chef. It was about a young boy who won a competition by making a dish called golden rice – basically a fried rice in which egg yolk made the rice look golden.
“After watching the series, I went to the kitchen and made myself the golden rice,” Marbella recalled. “I failed, of course, but I kept trying.
"Now I make my own version of golden rice by making sushi.”
A sushi chef for 12 years now, Marbella is known for her creativity and her fun-loving attitude. At 19, she got a degree in culinary management at the TT Hospitality and Tourism Institute (TTHTI) and has worked at several well-known restaurants.
Today, she owns her own business, Mylesushi, on Malabar Road, Arima, the first sushi company to offer delivery nationwide.
She told the Newsday, “Being a chef is such a dream come true for me. The craft I showcase gives me this warm feeling, especially when my clients enjoy them. Cooking for me is like being in a committed relationship: either you’re fully in it or not at all. Every day is a learning, relearning and unlearning process.”
MyleSushi started in early 2017 and has grown in popularity. Deliveries help her to form a closer relationship with her loyal clients.
The Marbella family’s Easter meal tradition is normally grilled meat, grilled melongene and fried embutido with steamed jasmine rice.
"Embutido refers to a Spanish sausage,” she explained. “The Filipino version of the dish is more like the American meatloaf, studded with American products such as raisins, pickles, hotdogs, and cheese, making it a festive Filipino treat.”
Marbella lives by the words, “Do what you love and love what you eat.”
The Easter recipe she offered is a traditional scotch egg with a Filipino twist.
Ingredients
Set A
¾ kg ground pork or meat of choice
¼ cup sweet pickle relish
½ cups cheddar cheese
¼ cup red bell pepper
¼ cup green bell pepper
½ cup raisins
½ cup carrots, minced
¼ cup onion, minced
1 tablespoon salt
2 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon pepper
¼ cup ketchup
Set B
5 hard-boiled eggs
¼ cup breadcrumbs
¼ cup milk
1 cup flour
Directions:
Mix all the ingredients in Set A until fully incorporated.
Take a handful of the pork mixture and make a big meatball and stuff it with one hard boiled egg. Repeat the process 5 times.
Bread the embutido with flour, milk and breadcrumbs.
Deep fry the embutido at 375 degrees F until golden brown.
Serve.
