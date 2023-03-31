Ju-né Toney wows Jazz Artists on the Greens

Elan Trotman perfomed a mesmerising mix of Marvin Gaye classic. - Overtime Media

Tobago-born jazz-soul singer Ju-né Toney wowed the audience early and Bajan saxophonist Elan Trotman thrilled them later on, as the 2023 jazz season kicked off in earnest last weekend with the 18th edition of Production One Ltd's Jazz Artists on the Greens (JAOTG).

Coolers, chairs and fans in tow, patrons assembled at the spacious WASA Sports and Cultural Club Grounds on Farm Road in Valsayn from as early as 3 pm to make sure of their preferred seating positions ahead of the start.

The Caribbean Steelpan Connexion set up near the entrance and welcomed early patrons with an outstanding set sounding so good that many of the audience and event staff remarked they should have their own set onstage next year.

A big grey cloud hovered and threatened to dampen the proceedings, before saluting the power of jazz with a mere sprinkle at sunset and then dissipating into the evening sky.

Iconic artist, composer and educator Dean Williams opened the batting on the main stage with a colourful offering of his original pieces Tanzania, A Woman’s Sweetness, Piece of Your Love, Super Speed and Li Jwé Gita, before his quartet accompanied "D Piano Girl" Johanna Chuckaree. She delivered a taste of Carnival on the back end of her four-piece combo, complete with her own piercing and signature vocals.

The crimson sunset on the western horizon was no match for the powerful delivery of Ju-né Toney as she illuminated the Republic Bank-sponsored Songbird Stage twice and inspired contemporaries Vaughnette Bigford and John John to get out of their seats in genuine appreciation for her exquisite delivery. Booked to perform at JAOTG since 2020, but postponed by the pandemic, Toney earned awe and praise from the gathering.

"It's amazing to be back on stage and to be here at Jazz on The Greens finally," she told MikeOnTheMicTT Vlogger, Michael Ramsingh in The Green Room after her first set. "I didn't feel any jitters – I think I rehearsed enough over the past two years waiting for this moment!"

MC Jayson "Rawkus" Remy kept the information flowing throughout the evening as he introduced the performers, curated the door-prize presentations with Green Room presenter Staci-Ann Patrick and mingled with the crowd, greeting industry colleagues and corporate executives.

Veteran pannist Andy Narell returned to the stage in TT for the first time in many years and once again thanked the population for creating the instrument that would fuel his passion, consume his attention and dictate his life's work. Paying tribute to long and recently deceased calypso icons Aldwyn Roberts and Leroy Calliste with versions of Margie and Kaiso Gone Dread respectively, Narell was accompanied by the Theron Shaw Project as he sprinkled his own compositions (Kalinda, The Last Word and Coffee Street) in between tributes tothe greatness of Lord Kitchener, The Black Stalin and a sterling contribution from soca singer Aaron "Voice" St Louis in Year For Love.

An encore performance with pan virtuoso Len "Boogsie" Sharpe was planned, but not delivered, as time was against the production and the Phase II General came on with Clifford Charles and Charmaine Forde instead. From Michael Mc Donald's Keep Forgetting to Kerwin Du Bois' Bacchanalist, Ashford and Simpson's All I Need to Get By, Storm Watch by Boogsie and Charles' own Strollin, the assembly enjoyed the feast of music as the clocks wound toward 9 pm.

Energised and having gained more confidence during the pandemic period, Elan Trotman returned to the JAOTG stage and blew the assembly out of their seats and on to the dance floor with a mesmerising mix of Marvin Gaye classics, culminating with his own dive into the crowd to further excite the captive audience, who remained until the bittersweet end.

"We need more of these types of events," one female patron exclaimed before dancing off into the night.

If you missed JAOTG, look out for a repeat of the live stream available soon at https://bit.ly/jaotg23e