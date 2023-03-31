Johnny Grave: CWI back on track after covid19 challenges

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave -

CEO of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Johnny Grave said the regional board is now “back on track” after a successful 2022 which saw a busy year on the field which helped CWI and the region earn revenue.

In 2020 and 2021, limited cricket was played in the region because of the covid19 pandemic. In 2022 covid19 regulations were relaxed as fans returned to venues and teams visited the Caribbean.

“2022 has been a year of recovery both on and off the field, following two extremely challenging years due to the global impact of the covid19 pandemic,” Grave said in a CWI media release on Thursday.

“CWI has just staged our busiest-ever regional and international cricket year, as well as delivered record revenues to help get the organisation back on track and to continue to work towards achieving our key strategic objectives.”

Grave is anticipating the rest of 2023 as major plans are in place. Grave said, “As we prepare for yet another exciting year, with the launch of the new women’s West Indies Academy and another full schedule of regional and international cricket, including hosting both India and England Men’s tours again, we have much to look forward to.”

CWI will start to prepare to host one of the most popular tournaments in the world. “The year ahead will also include the important planning period for hosting the biggest cricket event ever in the West Indies - the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June 2024. This tournament will be a major financial boost to CWI and all our host countries and it is the perfect opportunity to invite the world to the biggest cricket carnival ever staged and a once-in-a-generation chance to build a strong foundation for the future.”

Grave was speaking after CWI published its annual report for the 2021/2022 financial year. The publication of the report followed the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was held on Saturday.

The document reports on CWI’s objectives and programmes which have been implemented as the world emerges from the challenges of covid19. It also provides insight into future initiatives which form part of the organisation’s cricket first strategic plan for the growth and sustainability of the game.

The Annual Report features specific reports on cricket, fan engagement, commercial development, and finance as well as the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) master plan, all of which were presented to the shareholder members at the AGM which was held at the home of CWI at the CCG in Antigua.