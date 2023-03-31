Gwendolyn Smith throws to javelin silver at World Masters in Poland

Trinidad and Tobago's masters athletes Gwendolyn Smith and Martin Prime at the opening ceremony of the World Masters Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. - Facebook

Trinidad and Tobago athlete Gwendolyn Smith has earned silver in the women's javelin throw (55-59) at the 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland.

A total of three TT athletes competed at the meet, which began on Sunday and will end on Saturday.

Smith made throws of 33.63m, 33.60m, 32.61m, 34.73m, and her furthest, 35.59m, to secure her second-place finish.

Placing first was Durelle Schimek of the US, who hit the 40.42m mark, and third was Lativia's Liona Kojalovica with a season's best of 34.97m.

Smith also competed in the discus and shot put events.

In the discus, she placed fifth with a throw of 29.21m, and fourth in the shot put with a throw of 12.75m.

TT's Garvin Farmer placed fourth in the men's 400m final (45-49) with a season's best of 54.26s. Placing first was Great Britain and Northern Ireland's Gavin Stephens, in 51.30s, second was Hendrik Van Rhee of the Netherlands in 54.26s and third was Oscar Iranzo Jaime of Spain in 52.80s – also a season's best.

After winning his preliminary heat in the men's 200m event (60-64) in 26.57s, TT's Martin Prime did not start the semifinal race.

However, he placed fifth in the men's 60m final (60-64) with a season's best of 8.02s.