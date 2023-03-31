Government signs agreement with CPL for 2023

Acting Minister of Sport and Community Development Tourism Randall Mitchell. - David Reid

ACTING Ministry of Sport and Community Development Randall Mitchell has signed an agreement on behalf of the Government with the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

TT will once again host matches in two of the most eagerly anticipated T20 leagues – the men’s CPL 2023 and the women’s CPL (WCPL) 2023. The Men’s CPL will take place from August 16 to September 24 and the Women’s CPL from September 4 to 11, 2023.

On Tuesday, Mitchell signed an agreement with the CPL for TT to host ten of the 2023 matches.

The games in TT will comprise six regular season CPL games including four Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) men’s home games. Four WCPL games including three TKR women’s home games will also be held in TT.

The agreement gives the Government sponsorship rights as a regional tourism partner for the CPL and WCPL as well as significant advertising and promotional rights.

TT will benefit from choice sponsorship recognition across CPL’s social media/digital platforms, and access to premium tourism marketing through CPL’s website towards leveraging and building brand awareness of TT’s diversity, including but not limited to its cultural abundance and regional predominance as a sports tourism destination.

In a media release on Wednesday, Mitchell said, “I want to commend the Minister of Sports Shamfa Cudjoe for her commitment to the development of sports and sports tourism during the negotiation stage. This agreement better positions us to infiltrate the sports tourism market and further secures us as a regional leader for sports tourism. This partnership with CPL will undoubtedly bolster TT as one of the regional champions doling out unwavering support for and promotion of our beloved game, cricket.”

In 2022, TT hosted the CPL in one of the most successful sporting events to be seen in recent years. “This year, TT has become the mecca of regional sporting events and sport tourism as the Commonwealth Youth Games will be hosted at venues on both islands in the month before CPL 2023 bowls off.”