Dr Juice’s pitaya cup

A pitaya cup by Dr Juice, owned by Felicia Wallace. Photo courtesy Felicia Wallace

BAVINA SOOKDEO

These recipes, provided by Dr Juice, are just what the doctor ordered.

Dr Juice, which has been up and running for approximately four and a half years, was started by Felicia Wallace, who took care of her now deceased grandmother for years.

She focused on healthy juicing and making smoothies for her beloved grandmother.

"Seeing the healthy lifestyle did wonders for me, and my grandmother decided to pass this on to others by opening my own juice/smoothie bar (for me) and encouraging others to live a healthier lifestyle."

Dr Juice, at 82 Harris Village South Oropouche, can be found using Google maps and Waze.

With its slogan "Healthy living in a cup," Dr Juice specialises in healthy and fresh, on-the-spot fruit juices, exotic fruit bowls, cakes made entirely from fruits, edible fruit arrangements and more.

Asked what Easter is synonymous with, Wallace said, “Everyone has at least one memorable experience with their grandmother, and I have been fortunate enough to share countless memories with mine.

"A big portion of our memories involve food in one way or another. One of the biggest values that my family holds is the importance of family meals.

"Whenever I went to my grandmother's house, she never failed to overflow my stomach with her delicious food and dessert. Then I remember what could never be forgotten...her sweetbread, coconut drops, angel cake, baked lamb and hot cross buns.

"My idea of Easter cooking is just being with family and watching my grandmother make some of her classic recipes.”

Dr Juice is very fond of Easter and all that it comes with. Here is a Dr Juice Easter recipe for a pitaya cup:

Ingredients

1 frozen dragon fruit

1 frozen banana

½ cup frozen mango

½ cup frozen strawberries

½ cup unsweetened pineapple juice.

Toppings (optional)

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 tablespoon oats

1 tablespoon blue agave syrup

Coconut flakes

Fresh fruits

Granola

Directions

To a high-speed blender, add unsweetened pineapple juice, frozen dragon fruit, frozen banana, frozen strawberries and frozen mango.

Starting with the lower end of range, blend until creamy and smooth.

The trick to a thick pitaya cup is being patient and blending slowly, adding only as much liquid as is necessary, and using a smoothie wand (or something comparable that's blender-safe) to scrape the sides down as it blends.

Divide between two 24-oz smoothie cups. Enjoy as is or top with fresh fruits, granola, chia seeds, coconut flakes, blue agave syrup and oats (optional).