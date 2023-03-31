Dis Little Piggy goes to Queen's Hall

A scene from Dis Little Piggy is Tired which will be staged at Queen's Hall this weekend. -

Dis Little Piggy went to NAPA, Dis Little Piggy went to SAPA, Dis Little Piggy went to Cipriani College and now this Dis Little Piggy is going Queen’s Hall on April 1 and 2.

The bacchanal continues as Dis Little Piggy is Tired an adult only comedy, takes you on a journey of a married man who claims to be self-made and who believes that he can bounce back after any situation. But can he? Is it based on current events and continuously updated?

Dis Little Piggy is Tired is directed by award–winning Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh. It’s written by acclaimed playwright Ricardo Samuel. It features in its hilarious and talented cast: Andrew Friday (who played Aanas Diaz in the recent hit play Greedy People, Leslie-Ann Lavine who was last seen in the box office hit Ladies Room as Molly. Zo Mari-Tanker also last seen in Ladies Room as Lisa. The rest of the cast include Jayron "Rawkus" Remy, Kala Neehal, Kern Samuel and Benita Wilson.

Showtime is April 1 at 8.30 pm and April 2 at 6.30 pm.

Tickets are available at Queen's Hall box office from 12-6 pm daily.