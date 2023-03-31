Deon Lendore Bursary recipients on Carifta team

National junior athletes from the Scotiabank/NAAATT Deon Lendore Bursary Programme at Carifta 2023 orientation recently. -

EIGHT of the ten athletes from the Scotiabank/National Association for Athletics Administrators (NAAA) Deon Lendore Bursary Programme have been selected to the national team for Carifta Games 2023, to be held April 8-10 in the Bahamas.

The eight athletes are: Natalia Eastman (Girls U-17 1500m, 3000m); Rasheeda Cave (Girls U-20 400m, 4x400m); Keneisha Shelbourne (Girls U-20 400m hurdles, triple jump, high jump, 4x400m; mixed 4x400m); Jaden De Souza (Boys U-20 100m, 200m, 4x100m); Cyril Sumner (Boys U-20 400m, 4x400m); Omare Thompson (Boys U-20 1500m); Keone John (Boys U-20 110m hurdles); Kyle Williams (Boys U-20 4x100m, 4x400m, mixed 4x400m).

The Scotiabank/NAAATT Deon Lendore Bursary Programme was launched in September 2022 to honour the 2012 Olympic medallist who died in a car crash in the US in January 2022. The programme provides young athletes with socio-economic support to help mitigate challenges that they may face in realising their true potential.

Jehue Gordon, director, NAAA and team manager for the Carifta Games said, “It is nothing short of remarkable to witness such influence and positivity from a fairly new partnership.

"It is honourable to see Deon’s legacy live on and the path that he laid be emulated by these young promising athletes with the valuable assistance from the programme. This output is one I know my former colleague, turned close friend Deon, would be dignified to have his name attached to."

Gordon, the 2013 World 400m hurdles champion, said he appreciated the programme and said the NAAA looks forward to Scotiabank's continued support in a mutually beneficial relationship.

As part of the programme, the ten bursary recipients also benefited from a financial planning workshop hosted by the bank’s chief accountant Sameer Mohammed. The session was geared towards highlighting the importance of managing money for financial success, including budgeting, saving and investing.

Gayle Pazos, senior vice president and managing director, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago said, “We are really happy to be able to support the overall development of our young national athletes, helping to bolster their employment prospects, economic success, and life opportunities.

"We wish the eight of them from our programme, as well as the full national team all the best as they wear the Trinidad and Tobago colours with pride in the Bahamas.”

Scotiabank’s connection with this year’s Golden Jubilee Carifta Games goes even further. In February, the regional bank was announced as a gold elite sponsor for the games.