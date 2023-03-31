Catch junior tennis serves off Monday

File photo

THE 2023 Catch National Junior Tennis Championships serves off on Monday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

The tournament runs until April 13 with three categories of action: junior boys and girls (Under-10, Under-12 and Under-14); red ball and orange ball (Under-12, Under-10 and Under-7); senior boys and girls (Under-16, Under-18 and Under-21).

The opening ceremony will take place at 9 am.

The theme of this year's tournament is: What A Catch.

Catch has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the Tennis Association of TT, with 35 years of continued support. The championships is considered a pillar in the development of new and existing players and their professional journey.