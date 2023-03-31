Anita Haynes on SEA leak: Ensure students not unfairly disadvantaged

Opposition Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes, the shadow minister for education, has welcomed the police investigation into the purported leak of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) papers on social media while students were sitting the exam on Wednesday.

Haynes told Newsday, "I welcome any thorough investigation into the matter. We do not want any students to be unfairly disadvantaged in the examination. That is the most important thing, to ensure that the principles of fairness are applied to all students."

Haynes added that as of Thursday afternoon, she had not received any concerns, or complaints from anyone about the leak.

"I think all went well with the examination thus far, except for the leak," she said by phone.

The police's Cybercrimes Unit is investigating the matter to determine the source of the initial posting of the papers.

President of the National Council of Parent Teacher Association (NCPTA), Kevin David, said he saw the reports on the leak, but neither he nor other members were privy to the details.

"We are waiting for further information. Overall, the students were well prepared to sit the exam," he said

"We had situations where one or two students fell sick with anxiety and other ailments. In all, the students said it was an okay exam."

Hours before Wednesday's exam, and on behalf of NCPTA, David sent good-luck wishes to the 18,889 students who were expected to sit the exam.

He offered encouragement, telling them to stay focused, stay positive, and do their very best. He said the organisation was proud of all their hard work and dedication.

Hours after the leak on Wednesday, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly assured all that the exam was in no way compromised. She said the leak happened as students were sitting the exam, making it inaccessible to them.

Earlier in the day, before the exam, she urged students to go out and do their best, as "that's all we expect of you."

SEA is a placement test for admission from primary to secondary school.