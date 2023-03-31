Agriculture Ministry intensifies efforts to contain Moruga grasshoppers

Locusts swarm plants in Brasso Venado in April 2018. - File photo

The Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Ministry has intensified its efforts to address the effects of the Moruga grasshopper (Moruga locust) population in the country.

On Friday, a statement from the ministry said in addition to ongoing pest-management and containment strategies, the ministry has set up dedicated teams in four county offices to address the problem at a community level.

It said the ministry's containment strategies target the locusts' one-year lifecycle.

"During this period, the ministry undertakes vigilant surveillance activities to detect, contain and destroy the pest. Targeted spraying of chemicals using mist blowers and boom sprayers is utilised along the perimeter of the infested forests to destroy the locusts at their most vulnerable (hopper) stage," it said.

The ministry continues to host sensitisation sessions in affected areas, educating citizens on best and safe practices to combat the pest.

The statement added, "The ministry will continue to explore all viable options and work with all stakeholders to ensure the situation is effectively managed."

For assistance, people can call the ministry's regional offices at Penal at 647-8871, Point Fortin at 648-1426, Rio Claro at 644-2882, and Princes Town at 655-1742.